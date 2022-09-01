  • Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin. | JAMIE KELTER DAVIS / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin. | JAMIE KELTER DAVIS / THE NEW YORK TIMES

  Bloomberg

U.S. federal prosecutors are likely to wait until after the November election to announce any charges against former President Donald Trump, if they determine he broke laws, according to people familiar.

The unprecedented prospect of bringing charges against a former U.S. president is creating intense scrutiny of the U.S. Department of Justice in the aftermath of its search of his home at Mar-a-Lago. A separate DOJ probe is focused on his effort to overturn the 2020 election, which he lost to U.S. President Joe Biden.

