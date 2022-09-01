  • High waves hit the coast in Yonabaru, Okinawa Prefecture, on Thursday as powerful Typhoon Hinnamnor approached the prefecture. | KYODO
Powerful Typhoon Hinnamnor brought strong winds to Okinawa Prefecture on Thursday as it regained strength while moving near the island region.

The Meteorological Agency raised the classification of the storm to “violent” in the morning after downgrading it to “very strong” on Wednesday evening, warning of strong gusts and high tides in Okinawa.

