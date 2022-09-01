  • Tadashi Hattori | RAMON MAGSAYSAY AWARD FOUNDATION / VIA KYODO
    Tadashi Hattori | RAMON MAGSAYSAY AWARD FOUNDATION / VIA KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Manila – A Japanese ophthalmologist was named one of the four recipients of the 2022 Ramon Magsaysay Awards on Wednesday for his humanitarian work that has helped many people in Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries gain access to eye treatment.

Tadashi Hattori was recognized for his “extraordinary generosity as a person and a professional” and “his skill and compassion in restoring the gift of sight to tens of thousands of people,” the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation said.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,