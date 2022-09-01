Manila – A Japanese ophthalmologist was named one of the four recipients of the 2022 Ramon Magsaysay Awards on Wednesday for his humanitarian work that has helped many people in Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries gain access to eye treatment.
Tadashi Hattori was recognized for his “extraordinary generosity as a person and a professional” and “his skill and compassion in restoring the gift of sight to tens of thousands of people,” the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation said.
