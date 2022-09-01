  • Naminoue Umisora Park during sunset in Naha on Aug. 21. With eased restrictions soon coming into force, the only tourists who won't be allowed to enter Japan will be those who want to stay in accommodations that travel agencies don’t offer in their 'package tours.' | AFP-JIJI
    Naminoue Umisora Park during sunset in Naha on Aug. 21. With eased restrictions soon coming into force, the only tourists who won't be allowed to enter Japan will be those who want to stay in accommodations that travel agencies don’t offer in their “package tours." | AFP-JIJI
Foreign tourists who aren’t traveling as part of group tours will soon be able to come to Japan under eased tourism restrictions — as long as they book flights and accommodation through a travel agency, a government official in charge said Thursday.

“The key is to have a sponsor in Japan, like a travel agency, and that they know the whereabouts of the traveler on a given day,” the official said, who asked not to be named in line with ministry guidelines. “They will also offer information on Japan’s social distancing rules and be the contact person if travelers get sick.”

