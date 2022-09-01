Foreign tourists who aren’t traveling as part of group tours will soon be able to come to Japan under eased tourism restrictions — as long as they book flights and accommodation through a travel agency, a government official in charge said Thursday.

“The key is to have a sponsor in Japan, like a travel agency, and that they know the whereabouts of the traveler on a given day,” the official said, who asked not to be named in line with ministry guidelines. “They will also offer information on Japan’s social distancing rules and be the contact person if travelers get sick.”