  • Then-Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori announces his resignation at an organizing committee meeting in Tokyo in February 2021. | KYODO
Clothing retailer Aoki Holdings, which is embroiled in a Tokyo Olympic Games sponsorship bribery case, allegedly gave money to the former president of the Games organizing committee Yoshiro Mori, a source close to the matter said Thursday.

Tokyo prosecutors are investigating the purpose and the timing of the suspected payment to Mori, a former prime minister, who stepped down as head of the committee months before the Summer Games after it was revealed he made sexist remarks, the source said.

