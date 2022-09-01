Clothing retailer Aoki Holdings, which is embroiled in a Tokyo Olympic Games sponsorship bribery case, allegedly gave money to the former president of the Games organizing committee Yoshiro Mori, a source close to the matter said Thursday.
Tokyo prosecutors are investigating the purpose and the timing of the suspected payment to Mori, a former prime minister, who stepped down as head of the committee months before the Summer Games after it was revealed he made sexist remarks, the source said.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.