The alarms would sound at night, disturbing her sleep, but for anesthesiologist and intensive care specialist Dr. Uliana Kashchii, there was never any question of disabling the app on her phone alerting her to the Russian bombs falling on Ukraine.
That way, even in Tokyo roughly 8,000 kilometers away, she could still stay connected to home.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.