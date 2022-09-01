  • Tamsui district of New Taipei City, Taiwan, in August | REUTERS
    Tamsui district of New Taipei City, Taiwan, in August | REUTERS

Japanese lawmakers and Taiwan’s government have agreed to begin talks on how to evacuate Japan’s citizens in the event of a possible Chinese invasion of the island, a politician said Thursday.

The agreement was reached when a delegation of Japanese lawmakers made a trip to Taiwan in August, weeks after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the third-highest-ranking official of the nation, visited the self-ruled island.

