    Capital expenditure by Japanese companies in the April-June quarter rose 4.6% from the same period last year.

Japanese companies increased spending on plant and equipment for a fifth straight quarter in the April-June quarter as business sentiment remained resilient despite rising costs, China’s COVID lockdowns and supply chain disruptions.

Robust corporate spending is offering some encouragement for Japan’s growth outlook even as a global economic slowdown and domestic COVID-19 flare-ups threaten to weigh on near-term demand.

