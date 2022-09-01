China’s “arbitrary and discriminatory detention” of members of Uyghur and other predominantly Muslim groups in the country’s northwestern Xinjiang region “may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity,” the U.N. Human Rights Office said in a damning report released Wednesday.
“Allegations of patterns of torture, or ill-treatment, including forced medical treatment and adverse conditions of detention, are credible, as are allegations of individual incidents of sexual and gender-based violence,” said the much-anticipated report by outgoing U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.