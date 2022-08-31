  • A man walks through the rubble of a damaged building after shelling in Kharkiv on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
Ukraine has launched an offensive toward the captured southern city of Kherson, but whether it marks the start of a long awaited attempt to retake large slices of territory lost at the start of Russia’s invasion remains unclear.

Officials in Kyiv have for months been promising such a campaign, while using U.S. long-range HIMARS rocket systems to degrade Russian supply lines and communications in preparation.

