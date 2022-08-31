  • Equinor's Johan Sverdrup oilfield platforms in the North Sea, Norway, in August 2018 | REUTERS
    Equinor's Johan Sverdrup oilfield platforms in the North Sea, Norway, in August 2018 | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Global oil companies are pumping billions of dollars into offshore drilling, reversing a long decline in spending on the decadeslong projects including some in the remote iceberg waters far off Canada’s Atlantic coast.

Surging oil prices are encouraging the investments, along with mounting European energy demand as the Ukraine-Russia war drags on.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,