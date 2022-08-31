  • Toyota's prototype of electric vehicles (EV) on display at the company's showroom in Tokyo | BLOOMBERG
Toyota pledged to invest up to ¥730 billion, or around $5.6 billion, to boost electric car battery production in Japan and the United States as consumer demand for cleaner transport takes off globally.

Battery production is expected to begin between 2024 and 2026, the world’s biggest automaker said in a statement Wednesday.

