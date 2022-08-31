Major Japanese travel agency H.I.S. said Tuesday that it will sell its entire stake in the Dutch-themed Huis Ten Bosch seaside resort in southwestern Japan to a Hong Kong-based investment fund for ¥66.6 billion ($480 million).
The gain from the sale of its 66.7% stake in the theme park to Hong Kong private equity firm PAG is expected to help improve the balance sheet of the company, battered by the novel coronavirus pandemic that has dealt a heavy blow to the tourism sector.
