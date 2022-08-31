  • The Huis Ten Bosch theme park in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture | KYODO
    The Huis Ten Bosch theme park in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Major Japanese travel agency H.I.S. said Tuesday that it will sell its entire stake in the Dutch-themed Huis Ten Bosch seaside resort in southwestern Japan to a Hong Kong-based investment fund for ¥66.6 billion ($480 million).

The gain from the sale of its 66.7% stake in the theme park to Hong Kong private equity firm PAG is expected to help improve the balance sheet of the company, battered by the novel coronavirus pandemic that has dealt a heavy blow to the tourism sector.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , ,