  • Workers on the assembly line inside the Haval automobile plant, operated by Great Wall Motor, at the Uzlovaya industrial park, near Tula, Russia, in August 2019. | BLOOMEBRG
    Workers on the assembly line inside the Haval automobile plant, operated by Great Wall Motor, at the Uzlovaya industrial park, near Tula, Russia, in August 2019. | BLOOMEBRG

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

Chinese cars, televisions and smartphones are replacing German and South Korean imports in Russia as its market is reshaped by sanctions and an exodus of brands in the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The result is upending trade, with Russia seeking to insulate itself from further disruptions by pivoting to goods from countries that haven’t joined sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies. Moscow is also rewriting rules to allow its sovereign wealth fund to invest in the currencies of China, India and Turkey, after penalties blocked euro and dollar purchases.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,