Students in China are facing a third year marred by unpredictable schedules, as schools across the country postpone classes in an effort to get COVID-19 outbreaks under control.
Schools in major cities — including the southern tech hub of Shenzhen, panda-rich Chengdu in the southwest, and the northern port hub Tianjin — are deferring restart dates amid virus flare-ups. Numerous other provinces including Zhejiang, Henan, Liaoning and Jilin are also seeing delays, according to municipal government statements. Nationwide, there were 1,293 local cases recorded for Aug. 30.
