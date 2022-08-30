The government is considering a September start for new COVID-19 vaccines targeting the omicron variant, earlier than the initially planned mid-October rollout, sources said Tuesday.
With the country now facing its seventh wave of COVID-19 infections, the government is hoping to introduce more effective vaccines.
