Takamatsu – The Takamatsu District Court upheld Tuesday the constitutionality of a local ordinance placing limits on video game playing to combat gaming addiction, rejecting a lawsuit by a man and his mother who sought damages for alleged violations to their right to self-determination.

Implemented in Kagawa Prefecture in April 2020, the ordinance set guidelines on when and for how long children would be allowed to play games. It was the first ordinance of its kind to be implemented in Japan.

