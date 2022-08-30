  • Chinese leader Xi Jinping on June 30. | BLOOMBERG
American firms’ optimism about China has fallen to a record low, with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s “COVID Zero” policy causing more than half of companies to delay or cancel investment, a new survey from an U.S. business group shows.

Pandemic-related shutdowns pose an even bigger headache to U.S. companies in China than worsening relations between Beijing and Washington, according to a survey by the U.S.-China Business Council (USCBC). Only 51% of respondents expressed some degree of optimism about their five-year business outlook in the world’s second-largest economy, well down from 69% last year.

