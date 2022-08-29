  • A monitor in Tokyo on Monday morning showing the yen weakening and the 225-issue Nikkei stock average falling | KYODO
    A monitor in Tokyo on Monday morning showing the yen weakening and the 225-issue Nikkei stock average falling | KYODO
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s stern message at Jackson Hole has made it clear for Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda that the weaker yen, a major source of concern for Japan’s economy, won’t be going away anytime soon.

The yen fell to a five-week low Monday morning, after Powell warned against prematurely loosening policy in his speech at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s Jackson Hole, Wyoming, retreat Friday. With other key central bankers, Powell emphasized his strong resolve to fight inflation, while Kuroda made it clear he’s sticking with monetary easing.

