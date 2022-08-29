  • Corn crops in Austin, Texas, that died due to extreme heat and drought this summer | BLOOMBERG
Drought is shrinking crops from the U.S. Farm Belt to China’s Yangtze River basin, ratcheting up fears of global hunger and weighing on the outlook for inflation.

The latest warning flare comes out of the American Midwest, where some corn is so parched stalks are missing ears of grain and soybean pods are fewer and smaller than usual. The dismal report from the Pro Farmer Crop Tour has helped lift a gauge of grain prices back to the highest level since June.

