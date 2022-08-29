  • India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) speaks with Suzuki Motor's former chairman Osamu Suzuki during an event to commemorate 40 years of Suzuki in India, in Gandhinagar, India, on Sunday. | REUTERS
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) speaks with Suzuki Motor's former chairman Osamu Suzuki during an event to commemorate 40 years of Suzuki in India, in Gandhinagar, India, on Sunday. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

GANDHINAGAR, India – Suzuki Motor will set up a global research and development company in India, its president said Sunday, pushing deeper into a market that is set to become an electric vehicle hub for the carmaker.

The new company, a wholly owned unit of Suzuki in Japan, will strengthen the carmaker’s R&D competitiveness and capabilities in India and other global markets, Toshihiro Suzuki told an event in Gandhinagar, the capital of western Gujarat state.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,