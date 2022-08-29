GANDHINAGAR, India – Suzuki Motor will set up a global research and development company in India, its president said Sunday, pushing deeper into a market that is set to become an electric vehicle hub for the carmaker.
The new company, a wholly owned unit of Suzuki in Japan, will strengthen the carmaker’s R&D competitiveness and capabilities in India and other global markets, Toshihiro Suzuki told an event in Gandhinagar, the capital of western Gujarat state.
