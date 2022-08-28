  • Nobuyuki Baba speaks at a news conference in the city of Osaka after winning Nippon Ishin no Kai's leadership election on Saturday. | KYODO
    Nobuyuki Baba speaks at a news conference in the city of Osaka after winning Nippon Ishin no Kai's leadership election on Saturday. | KYODO
A decade after its formation, Nippon Ishin no Kai, the second largest opposition group in parliament, began a new era by electing Lower House member Nobuyuki Baba as its new leader.

After his landslide victory over two rivals on Saturday, Baba said there would be no basic policy changes but promised to make the party a strong challenger to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

