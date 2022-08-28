  • A Kuomintang branch office in the Kinmen islands. KMT's decision to send its deputy chairman to China on what the party said was a pre-arranged visit to the Taiwanese business community there has caused a storm of controversy. | AFP-JIJI
    A Kuomintang branch office in the Kinmen islands. KMT's decision to send its deputy chairman to China on what the party said was a pre-arranged visit to the Taiwanese business community there has caused a storm of controversy. | AFP-JIJI
TAOYUAN, Taiwan – The head of Taiwan’s main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), defended its “brave” outreach to Beijing on Sunday after a senior official visited China on a trip that was condemned by Taipei’s government and upset even some party members.

China’s military drills near the democratically governed island this month in response to a visit to Taipei by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were widely condemned in Taiwan, including by the KMT.

