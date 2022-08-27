  • Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during the North Carolina Republican Party’s annual State Convention in Greenville, North Carolina, in June 2021. A statute related to obstruction of justice was among those used to underpin a search warrant to search Trump’s property. | TRAVIS DOVE / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during the North Carolina Republican Party’s annual State Convention in Greenville, North Carolina, in June 2021. A statute related to obstruction of justice was among those used to underpin a search warrant to search Trump’s property. | TRAVIS DOVE / THE NEW YORK TIMES
WASHINGTON – The Justice Department’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home was spurred by the discovery that he had held onto a trove of highly classified material that included documents related to the use of “clandestine human sources” in intelligence gathering, according to a redacted version of the affidavit used to obtain the search warrant.

The portions of the affidavit made public Friday describe the Justice Department’s monthslong push to recover sensitive materials taken from the White House by a former president who viewed state documents as his private property and now faces a department investigating the possibility he illegally obstructed those efforts.

