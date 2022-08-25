  • A residential house destroyed by a Russian military strike in Chaplyne, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, on Wednesday. | REUTERS
    A residential house destroyed by a Russian military strike in Chaplyne, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, on Wednesday. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

KYIV – A Russian missile attack killed 22 civilians and set a passenger train on fire in eastern Ukraine as the country marked its Independence Day under heavy shelling, officials in Kyiv said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned of the risk of “repugnant Russian provocations” ahead of the 31st anniversary on Wednesday of Ukraine’s independence from Moscow-dominated Soviet rule, and public celebrations were cancelled.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,