Nagoya – An elementary school in Aichi Prefecture is offering students an English-immersion program, in a rare move for a public school.

With the exception of international schools and private schools that offer lessons in English, the use of the language is limited at Japanese elementary schools. Many schools start teaching English from third grade, and English classes became mandatory for fifth and sixth grades from fiscal 2020.

