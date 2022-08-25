New York – Toyota has accepted California’s exhaust gas emission standards, following a yearslong dispute that had prompted the state government to suspend purchases of vehicles from it and other major automakers.
The automaker said in a statement released Monday that it “continues to share the vision of (greenhouse gas) reduction and carbon neutrality goals” with the California Air Resources Board and the state government.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.