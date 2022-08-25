  • A 2022 Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle (right), next to Toyota Prius hybrid vehicles at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2021 | BLOOMBERG
New York – Toyota has accepted California’s exhaust gas emission standards, following a yearslong dispute that had prompted the state government to suspend purchases of vehicles from it and other major automakers.

The automaker said in a statement released Monday that it “continues to share the vision of (greenhouse gas) reduction and carbon neutrality goals” with the California Air Resources Board and the state government.

