  • Ukrainian servicemen inspect a tank as they visit an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles and weapons, dedicated to the upcoming country's Independence Day, in the center of Kyiv on Sunday. | REUTERS
KYIV – Ukrainians on Wednesday mark 31 years since they broke free from the Russia-dominated Soviet Union in what is certain to be a day of subdued, but defiant celebrations overshadowed by fears of new Russian missile attacks.

Ukraine’s Independence Day, which falls six months since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion, has this year taken on hallowed significance for Ukrainians determined not to fall back under Moscow’s yoke.

