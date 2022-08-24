  • Russian President Vladimir Putin | SPUTNIK / VIA AFP-JIJI
LONDON – Cold winters helped Moscow defeat Napoleon and Hitler. President Vladimir Putin is now betting that sky-rocketing energy prices and possible shortages this winter will persuade Europe to strong-arm Ukraine into a truce — on Russia’s terms.

That, say two Russian sources familiar with Kremlin thinking, is the only path to peace that Moscow sees, given Kyiv says it will not negotiate until Russia leaves all of Ukraine.

