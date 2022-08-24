In a step that brings Japan’s border control policy closer to that of other major economies, the country will soon stop mandating pre-arrival coronavirus tests and raise the cap on the number of daily arrivals from the current 20,000, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Wednesday.
To ease the heavy burden on medical institutions, the government will also simplify the paperwork for doctors who treat COVID-19 patients in areas seeing a large number of infections. Those doctors will now be asked to provide detailed information on high-risk patients only, Kishida said.
