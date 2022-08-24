Beijing – China has said it will resume issuance of student visas to Japan-based applicants for the first time since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was in its early stages, according to the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo.
The embassy said Tuesday that applications for student visas could be accepted at its visa service centers and consulates general in Japan, as Beijing gradually eases its COVID-19 regulations by shortening the quarantine period for overseas arrivals and resuming some direct flight operations.
