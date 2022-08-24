China is opening its door to foreign students for the first time in more than two years, easing restrictions on their entry imposed after the outbreak of COVID-19.
Foreign nationals holding a valid Chinese residence permit for study or an APEC business travel card will be allowed to enter China starting Wednesday, the nation’s embassy in the U.S. said in a statement posted on WeChat late Tuesday. Similar statements were made by China’s embassies in Japan and India.
