    Arriving travelers line up for COVID-19 tests at Changshui International Airport in Kunming, China, on Aug. 8. | BLOOMBERG
China is opening its door to foreign students for the first time in more than two years, easing restrictions on their entry imposed after the outbreak of COVID-19.

Foreign nationals holding a valid Chinese residence permit for study or an APEC business travel card will be allowed to enter China starting Wednesday, the nation’s embassy in the U.S. said in a statement posted on WeChat late Tuesday. Similar statements were made by China’s embassies in Japan and India.

