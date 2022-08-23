  • A group of Afghans arrives at Narita Airport in October 2021 after fleeing Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. | KYODO
Japan has granted refugee status to 98 people who have fled Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power last August, government sources said Tuesday, in a rare move for a country with a poor record on giving asylum.

The number of newly recognized refugees, which include staff who were working at the Japanese Embassy in Kabul and their family members, exceeded the record 74 refugees accepted by Japan in 2021.

