  • Staff serve customers at a chicken shop in Jungang Market in Gangneung, South Korea, in 2018. | GETTY IMAGES / VIA BLOOMBERG
    Staff serve customers at a chicken shop in Jungang Market in Gangneung, South Korea, in 2018. | GETTY IMAGES / VIA BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

In South Korea, where the highest inflation in years is causing chicken prices to rise, one grocery store is cutting costs. Homeplus, the nation’s second-largest retailer, has slashed prices for fried chicken by as much as two-thirds to cash in on consumer angst.

Demand has surged. South Koreans have left no stone unturned in looking for ways to save on food, and that includes standing in hourslong queues to buy discounted poultry.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,