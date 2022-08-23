  • A 'smart home' in Portland, Oregon, developed as a rental property by Silicon Valley-based startup Homma Group. | KYODO
    A "smart home" in Portland, Oregon, developed as a rental property by Silicon Valley-based startup Homma Group. | KYODO
  • SHARE

Portland, Oregon – Japanese entrepreneur Takeshi Homma, whose Silicon Valley-based startup has embarked on a project to build next-generation “smart homes” in the United States, sees himself as not only a problem solver but an innovator.

In 2016, Homma quit his executive role at Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten Group at age 41 to found Homma Group. He did so with an eye on designing the creature comforts of futuristic residential living, using home construction smart technology.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,