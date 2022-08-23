  • Students wearing masks for protection against COVID-19 prepare to enter their classrooms on the first day of in-person classes at a public school in San Juan City, Philippines, on Monday. | REUTERS
MANILA – Millions of students throughout the Philippines headed to school Monday as in-person classes began to fully restart for the first time in more than two years, ending one of the world’s longest pandemic-related shutdowns in a school system already plagued by severe underinvestment.

“We could no longer afford to delay the education of young Filipinos,” said Vice President Sara Duterte, who is also the education secretary, as she toured schools in the town of Dinalupihan, about 40 miles northwest of Manila.

