Pakistan’s government is holding legal consultations on whether to open a case against former leader Imran Khan over remarks he made about state institutions in a speech on Saturday, local reports said.
During a news briefing on Sunday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the speech continued a trend by Khan of targeting the army, judiciary and police, according to the reports, including from Dawn newspaper and Press Trust of India. He said discussions would take place with the law ministry and other senior government legal officials before a decision is made in a couple of days, reports said.
