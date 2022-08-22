The autographs of 38 world-renowned classical music artists have been discovered on a 59-year-old grand piano used at a civic hall in Fukuoka’s Chuo Ward and the Fukuoka Sunpalace concert hall in the city’s Hakata Ward.
It is extremely rare for a piano to have autographs of so many famous musicians.
