  Members of the piano conservation project committee in Fukuoka on July 29
    Members of the piano conservation project committee in Fukuoka on July 29

  • Nishinippon Shimbun

The autographs of 38 world-renowned classical music artists have been discovered on a 59-year-old grand piano used at a civic hall in Fukuoka’s Chuo Ward and the Fukuoka Sunpalace concert hall in the city’s Hakata Ward.

It is extremely rare for a piano to have autographs of so many famous musicians.

