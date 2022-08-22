Bidadi, India – Toyota is rebooting its strategy for India, doubling down on a bet that emerging markets will learn to love its hybrids — as long as the price is right.
Renowned for its pioneering Prius, the Japanese carmaker has struggled to sell large numbers of its hybrid Camry sedan since its Indian debut in 2013, partly due to a sticker price of more than eight times the annual income of a middle-class family.
