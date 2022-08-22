  • Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at at a news conference in Singapore in August 2021. | REUTERS
SINGAPORE – Singapore will decriminalize sex between men, but has no plans to change the legal definition of marriage as being between a man and a woman, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Sunday.

LGBTQ groups welcomed Lee’s decision to repeal Section 377A of the penal code, a colonial-era law that criminalizes sex between men, but also expressed concern that ruling out same-sex marriage would help to perpetuate discrimination.

