  • Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is a radical change from his predecessor, Scott Morrison, who famously signaled his commitment to the country’s fossil fuel industries by bringing a lump of coal into the Parliament. | AFP-JIJI
Australian green bond issuance is on pace for a record-breaking year, lifted by the new government’s commitment to emissions cuts and other action on climate change.

So far in 2022, 4.6 billion Australian dolllars (about ¥433 billion) of green debt has been issued and looks set to pass last year’s AU$6 billion total, data compiled by Bloomberg show. A surge in Australian-dollar issuance over the past 10 months has fueled this year’s sales, which are 150% higher compared with the same time last year.

