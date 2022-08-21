Australian green bond issuance is on pace for a record-breaking year, lifted by the new government’s commitment to emissions cuts and other action on climate change.
So far in 2022, 4.6 billion Australian dolllars (about ¥433 billion) of green debt has been issued and looks set to pass last year’s AU$6 billion total, data compiled by Bloomberg show. A surge in Australian-dollar issuance over the past 10 months has fueled this year’s sales, which are 150% higher compared with the same time last year.
