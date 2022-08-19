  • The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will resume a travel promotion campaign for its residents on Sept. 1. | REUTERS
  • staff report

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will resume a travel subsidy campaign for its residents on Sept. 1, after putting it on hold at the end of July due to a spike in new coronavirus cases.

The campaign will cover trips within Tokyo from Sept. 1 through Oct. 1. The subsidy will be ¥5,000 per person per night for an overnight trip that costs ¥6,000 or more per night, for up to five nights, and ¥2,500 per person for a day trip that costs ¥3,000 or more.

