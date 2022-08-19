The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will resume a travel subsidy campaign for its residents on Sept. 1, after putting it on hold at the end of July due to a spike in new coronavirus cases.
The campaign will cover trips within Tokyo from Sept. 1 through Oct. 1. The subsidy will be ¥5,000 per person per night for an overnight trip that costs ¥6,000 or more per night, for up to five nights, and ¥2,500 per person for a day trip that costs ¥3,000 or more.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.