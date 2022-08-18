  • Economists estimate that consumer prices excluding fresh food, the Bank of Japan's key inflation gauge, hit 2.4% in July. | BLOOMBERG
Japan’s inflation likely accelerated another notch beyond the central bank’s target level in July to further complicate Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda’s message that rock-bottom rates must stay in place to support stable price growth.

Economists estimate that consumer prices excluding fresh food, the central bank’s key inflation gauge, hit 2.4% in July. That compares with 2.2% in the previous month, already the fastest pace since 2008 excluding tax-hike years.

