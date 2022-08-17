  • The United Nations Security Council meets about the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine, at United Nations Headquarters in New York on July 29. | REUTERS
    The United Nations Security Council meets about the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine, at United Nations Headquarters in New York on July 29. | REUTERS
UNITED NATIONS/GENEVA – On a June night under the chandeliers of Russia’s United Nations mission in New York, dozens of U.N. ambassadors from Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia attended a reception to mark the country’s national day — less than four months after its forces invaded neighboring Ukraine.

“We thank all of you for your support and your principled position against the so-called anti-Russian crusade,” Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told them, after accusing countries he did not name of trying to “cancel” Russia and its culture.

