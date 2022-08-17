  • Smoke rises from explosions at a Russian ammunition depot in the Dzhankoi district of Crimea on Tuesday. | REUTERS
ODESA, Ukraine – Russian warships patrol Crimea’s coasts and Russian warplanes fly from its territory, transformed by eight years of occupation into a fortress. President Vladimir Putin of Russia has called Crimea a “sacred place,” Russia’s “holy land,” and one of his top advisers has warned that if the peninsula were attacked, Ukraine would face “Judgment Day.”

But lately, Ukraine has been calling the Kremlin’s bluff. Huge explosions rocked a temporary Russian ammunition depot in Crimea on Tuesday, in the latest in a series of clandestine Ukrainian assaults against the Black Sea peninsula that Putin illegally annexed in 2014, and that is now being used as a vital staging ground for Russia’s invasion.

