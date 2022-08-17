  • Rep. Liz Cheney speaks to supporters at an election night event during the Wyoming primary election at Mead Ranch in Jackson, Wyoming, on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
    Rep. Liz Cheney speaks to supporters at an election night event during the Wyoming primary election at Mead Ranch in Jackson, Wyoming, on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Rep. Liz Cheney, once a rising Republican star until she stood up to Donald Trump, was dealt a crushing defeat in her bid for re-election by a primary challenger backed by the former U.S. president.

Cheney, who has served three terms in Wyoming’s sole U.S. House seat, lost to conservative lawyer Harriet Hageman in Tuesday’s primary, according to U.S. networks. The outcome was expected given that Trump won 70% of the vote there in the 2020 election and campaigned against Cheney.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,