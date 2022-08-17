The government will study ways to help families who are isolated in their community and whose children are not attending day care or kindergarten, it has been learned.
Children 5 years old and under who aren’t enrolled in pre-schools can sometimes be targets of neglect and abuse by parents, particularly if they are isolated in their community and have no one else to communicate with, experts say.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.