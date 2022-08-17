  • Saki Takahama and her three children in Tokyo in 2020. | SAKI TAKAHAMA / VIA KYODO
The government will study ways to help families who are isolated in their community and whose children are not attending day care or kindergarten, it has been learned.

Children 5 years old and under who aren’t enrolled in pre-schools can sometimes be targets of neglect and abuse by parents, particularly if they are isolated in their community and have no one else to communicate with, experts say.

