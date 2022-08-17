  • Pump jacks operate in an oil field in Los Angeles, California, on June 17. Drilling firms see the cloud as a way to modernize their operations and survive boom-bust undulations. | REUTERS
    Pump jacks operate in an oil field in Los Angeles, California, on June 17. Drilling firms see the cloud as a way to modernize their operations and survive boom-bust undulations. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

It’s been a blockbuster summer for Big Oil. Exxon Mobil and Chevron posted record profits thanks to surging energy prices. The new U.S. climate bill includes concessions to oil and gas companies.

There are other, quieter beneficiaries: Microsoft, Amazon.com and the other cloud-services companies that are increasingly responsible for the computing horsepower behind the oil giants’ efforts to find and extract more oil and natural gas.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,