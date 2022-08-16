Ties between Tokyo and Seoul are showing signs of improvement, albeit in incremental steps, with the two countries holding a rare trilateral missile defense drill with the U.S. a day after South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol spoke of the need to “swiftly” repair the bilateral relationship.
The three countries’ navies held the drill from Aug. 8 through Sunday during the multinational Pacific Dragon exercise off the coast of the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Hawaii, with the participants sharing “tactical data link information in accordance with a trilateral information sharing agreement,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.
