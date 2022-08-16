  • Multinational ships sail in formation Friday during the Pacific Dragon military exercises off Hawaii. The biennial exercise is aimed at bolstering interoperability to track and report on air and missile defense targets. | U.S. NAVY
    Multinational ships sail in formation Friday during the Pacific Dragon military exercises off Hawaii. The biennial exercise is aimed at bolstering interoperability to track and report on air and missile defense targets. | U.S. NAVY
  • SHARE

Ties between Tokyo and Seoul are showing signs of improvement, albeit in incremental steps, with the two countries holding a rare trilateral missile defense drill with the U.S. a day after South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol spoke of the need to “swiftly” repair the bilateral relationship.

The three countries’ navies held the drill from Aug. 8 through Sunday during the multinational Pacific Dragon exercise off the coast of the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Hawaii, with the participants sharing “tactical data link information in accordance with a trilateral information sharing agreement,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,