Despite some promising economic signs recently, more tech companies are hitting the pause button on their hiring plans. They’re instituting freezes, rescinding jobs offers and even resorting to layoffs (with one CEO showing his remorse by sobbing on social media).
According to Layoffs.fyi, a website tracking job cuts at startups and recently public companies, more than 37,000 positions were eliminated at 467 firms globally in the second quarter. That compares with fewer than 3,000 during the same time last year.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
KEYWORDS
Google
, Microsoft
, Apple
, Jobs
, Spotify
, Twitter
, Amazon
, Netflix
, Tesla
, calm
, Lyft
, Alphabet
, LinkedIn
, tech
, Peloton
, Salesforce
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.